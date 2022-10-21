First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 1,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
