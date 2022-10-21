First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 1,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Seacoast Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Rating ) by 1,312.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 3.49% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

