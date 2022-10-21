First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 130,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 446.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 65.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

