First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 130,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
