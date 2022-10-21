First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Down 3.4%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.14 and last traded at $134.77. 46,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 47,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.52.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 36.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

