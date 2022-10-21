FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCFS. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.20.

FCFS stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstCash by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

