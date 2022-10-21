FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $258,754,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 891,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $13,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.01. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

