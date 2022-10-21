Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $61.72 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.38 or 0.27512012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,158,209,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

