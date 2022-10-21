Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.69.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

