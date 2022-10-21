Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

