Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fonix Mobile Trading Down 1.2 %

LON FNX opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £169.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.75. Fonix Mobile has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

