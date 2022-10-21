Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fonix Mobile Trading Down 1.2 %
LON FNX opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £169.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.75. Fonix Mobile has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
