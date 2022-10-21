Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

F stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

