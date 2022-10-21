Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.21.

Fortis Stock Down 1.9 %

FTS stock opened at C$50.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.84. The firm has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

