Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.58

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $23.25. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 22,518 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.