Frax Market Cap Hits $1.36 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $3.51 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,363,108,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

