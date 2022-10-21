Frax Price Index Share Tops One Day Trading Volume of $480,746.00 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $480,746.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.