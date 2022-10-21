Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 78,680 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991,890. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

