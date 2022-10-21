Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Acquires $78,000.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,831.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

