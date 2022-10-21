Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.03

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $21.45. Fujitsu shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 105,290 shares traded.

Fujitsu Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

