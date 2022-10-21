Function X Price Tops $0.22 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $91.91 million and $1.20 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Function X Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
