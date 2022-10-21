FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ares Management Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Ares Management stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after buying an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

