FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hays plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hays in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

HAYPY stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Hays has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

