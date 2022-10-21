FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Avnet, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the company will earn $7.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.08. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Avnet stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

