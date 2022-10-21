Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.2%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

