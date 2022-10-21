GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.61

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 20051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.