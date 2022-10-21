GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading

