Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) PT Lowered to GBX 45 at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

Gem Diamonds stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 30 ($0.36). 66,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,126. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.40 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £41.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.76.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

