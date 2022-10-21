Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.