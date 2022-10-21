Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,646,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.26. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,139. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.