Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,081. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

