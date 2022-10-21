Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Palomar by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,553. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,664 shares of company stock worth $7,523,102 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.