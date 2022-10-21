Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trimble worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Trimble by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.