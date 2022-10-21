Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 8.1%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 6,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 191,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Gensource Potash Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$70.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

