Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.15 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

