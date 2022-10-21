Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 606 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 606 ($7.32). Approximately 692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($7.55).

Georgia Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £282.86 million and a P/E ratio of 133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 628.75.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

