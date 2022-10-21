Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 211,829 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 211,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $529,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,559,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,398,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.2 %

DNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,497,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845,906. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $378,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.