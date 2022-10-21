Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Up to $51.09

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.09, but opened at $52.75. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 696 shares traded.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

