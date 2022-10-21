Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.46. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.06.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.