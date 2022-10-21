Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Global Ports Stock Up 2.2 %
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 80.70 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06. The firm has a market cap of £50.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
About Global Ports
See Also
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.