Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Global Ports Stock Up 2.2 %

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 80.70 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06. The firm has a market cap of £50.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

