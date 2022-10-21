Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

