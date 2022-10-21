GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 1,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

GMO internet group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

