GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 3.0 %

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

