Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of GDDFF opened at $0.29 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

