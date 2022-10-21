Governance OHM One Day Volume Hits $52,181.00 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $52,181.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,526.51 or 0.13312192 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,226.25 or 0.27530351 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010752 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.