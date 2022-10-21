Governance OHM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,206.00 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $100,206.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,553.49 or 0.13393263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003007 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.