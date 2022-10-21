Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $507.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.19.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 52.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $366,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

