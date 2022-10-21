GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $35.91 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. GYEN has a total market cap of $35.91 million and $65,241.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

