Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.92

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.
Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%.
About Hang Lung Group
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Group (HNLGY)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.