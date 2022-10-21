Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 664,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,449. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 126,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

