Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.35% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE:ACII remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,840. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.