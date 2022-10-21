Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $68,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

