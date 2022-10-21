Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

Hayward Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 316,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $15,191,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 59.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 280,297 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile



Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

